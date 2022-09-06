The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has congratulated William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto on his election as the President-elect of the Republic of Kenya following the successful conduct of the general elections on August 9, 2022 and the unanimous judicial confirmation of the election outcome.

The chairperson also commends the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for his strong and impactful leadership during his tenure of office.

The chairperson also congratulated the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya and all national stakeholders for their collective efforts and exemplary conduct in holding peaceful elections up to the final outcome of the election petition by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The chairperson expressed gratitude to Enerst Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone for his leadership of the African Union Election Observer Mission, working jointly with COMESA which was led by the former Minister of Health and Social Development of Seychelles, Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd, a member of the COMESA Committee of Elders.

The chairperson reiterated the continued support of the African Union Commission to the Republic of Kenya in the journey to deepen the country’s democracy, constitutionalism, good governance and sustainable development.