The Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities and a coalition of other civil society organizations across Africa signed below, condemn in the strongest terms, the renewed attacks on Nigeria’s civic space, and in particular, on Amnesty International’s Nigeria staff and offices.
We have observed with dismay recent events in Nigeria’s civic space, in particular threats to citizens and civil society organizations who dared to demand good governance through the #EndSARS movement, or sought to amplify their voices.
Through the course of the protests, and in its unfortunate aftermath, we note with concern, negative roles played by both state actors, and non-state actors with the apparent acquiescence of the state. Specifically:
- Peaceful #EndSARS protesters were attacked by violent counter-protest groups with the support of persons who had access to tools of the state;
- Violent attacks on security agents and state assets by assailants who appear to enjoy the protection of state assets;
- Extrajudicial killings and brutality by the state on peaceful protesters, in particular, the attack on unarmed and peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate Lagos on October 20, 2020;
- The failure of the government to acknowledge its role in the breakdown of law and order in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests;
- The clamp down on supporters of the #EndSARS protesters through an extrajudicial “No fly list” and the freezing of their personal and corporate bank accounts;
- An orchestrated campaign to tarnish digital expression in order to find an excuse to shut down social media in Nigeria;
- Intimidation of and attacks on the media in order to induce further self-censorship and uncritical regime support;
- The failure of government to arrest and prosecute persons and groups who in public forum including press conferences threatened to inflict violence on human rights advocates, #EndSARS protesters, and their supporters; and to instigate ‘civil disobedience. For example:
• A group, which self-identified as ‘Abuja Indigenous People’, which on October 19, 2020, threatened to attack #EndSARS protesters at the nation’s capital;
• The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) led by a “Princess Ajibola”, which on November 4, 2020, threatened to attack Amnesty International’s offices and staff in Nigeria for their unbiased documentation of the attack on peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, and issuing them a 7 days ultimatum to leave the country. Specifically, the group stated that “Amnesty International’s offices and those of all its affiliated organisations and known supporters in Nigeria will be set upon the same way that “its agents destroyed critical assets in the country”
We are particularly concerned about the regular threats and attacks on Amnesty International’s Nigeria Office and staff for their work exposing human rights violations within the country. Rather than treat them as partners in ensuring an orderly, democratic society built on the ethos of the protection of the rights and dignity of all citizens, the government and nameless groups clearly enjoying the protection of the government and its agencies, have sought to attack the organization and its staff through a sustained campaign of intimidation.
We remind the Nigerian government that the Constitution mandates that their primary purpose is to ensure the security and welfare of all citizens; and that their security and welfare cannot be fulfilled where their human rights are violated.
In a democracy, citizens must always be able to express dissenting opinions and demand accountability of those that they employ through the ballot, and through the institutions of the state. Government must ensure that they by no means shrink the very space that brought them to power, and fosters the sovereignty of its employers – citizens.
We therefore ask the Nigerian government:
- To ensure the security and welfare of all, and to ensure that the rights and dignity of all citizens, including those who demand accountability and have dissenting opinions, are protected at all times
- Investigate and prosecute the threats to the staff and facilities of Amnesty International in Nigeria; and in addition preempt the threat of attack by providing them with adequate security.
- Immediately remove the unlawful no-Fly list designed to deny the constitutionally protected right of freedom of movement of persons whom the government chooses to link to the #EndSARS protests and to remove the transaction embargo on the accounts frozen.
- Ensure that it investigates and prosecutes all persons who participated in the attacks against security personnel, state assets, and peaceful protesters in the context of the #EndSARS protests.
We remind the government that its aforesaid actions, inactions, and continued abuse of the human and constitutionally guaranteed rights do not foster constitutional stability, or democracy for Nigeria, or Africa at large.
Signed
Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities
Global Rights
Witness
Centre for Community Excellence
Srarina Initiative for Peace Justice and Development
Alliances for Africa
Sesor Empowerment Foundation
Tap Initiative
Women Crisis Centre
Kebetkache Women Development And Resource Centre
Benue We Deserve
Bwaatiye Community DA
Zinariya
Dinidari Foundation
Concerned Nigeria Group
Connected Development
Sterling Centre for Law Development
Mojirayo Ogunlana Nkanga Foundation
Centre For Liberty
Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution
Lex Initiative for Rights Advocacy and Development
Raising New Voices Initiative
Haly Hope Foundation
Access to Justice
Education as a Vaccine
Dorothy Njemanze Foundation
FEMBUD
TechHerNG
Dataphyte
The Interactive Initiative for Social Impact
Pitch Nigeria
Invictus Africa
Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)
Nigeria Feminist Forum
Gatefield
House of Justice
Molluma Medico-Legal Centre
Girl Child Enlightenment and Intervention Centre
Enough is Enough Nigeria
Butterfly Effect Empowerment Initiative
Youth Concerns Development Foundation – Africa
Imo Peoples Action for Democracy
OnlineHubNG
Initiative for Social Development in Africa
Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development
Mowalek Centre for Sustainable Community Development
We The People
International Refugee Rights Initiative, Uganda
Lets Help Humanitarian Foundation
African Women’s Development and Communications Network (FEMNET)
