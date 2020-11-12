The Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities and a coalition of other civil society organizations across Africa signed below, condemn in the strongest terms, the renewed attacks on Nigeria’s civic space, and in particular, on Amnesty International’s Nigeria staff and offices.

We have observed with dismay recent events in Nigeria’s civic space, in particular threats to citizens and civil society organizations who dared to demand good governance through the #EndSARS movement, or sought to amplify their voices.

Through the course of the protests, and in its unfortunate aftermath, we note with concern, negative roles played by both state actors, and non-state actors with the apparent acquiescence of the state. Specifically:

Peaceful #EndSARS protesters were attacked by violent counter-protest groups with the support of persons who had access to tools of the state; Violent attacks on security agents and state assets by assailants who appear to enjoy the protection of state assets; Extrajudicial killings and brutality by the state on peaceful protesters, in particular, the attack on unarmed and peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate Lagos on October 20, 2020; The failure of the government to acknowledge its role in the breakdown of law and order in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests; The clamp down on supporters of the #EndSARS protesters through an extrajudicial “No fly list” and the freezing of their personal and corporate bank accounts; An orchestrated campaign to tarnish digital expression in order to find an excuse to shut down social media in Nigeria; Intimidation of and attacks on the media in order to induce further self-censorship and uncritical regime support; The failure of government to arrest and prosecute persons and groups who in public forum including press conferences threatened to inflict violence on human rights advocates, #EndSARS protesters, and their supporters; and to instigate ‘civil disobedience. For example:

• A group, which self-identified as ‘Abuja Indigenous People’, which on October 19, 2020, threatened to attack #EndSARS protesters at the nation’s capital;

• The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) led by a “Princess Ajibola”, which on November 4, 2020, threatened to attack Amnesty International’s offices and staff in Nigeria for their unbiased documentation of the attack on peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, and issuing them a 7 days ultimatum to leave the country. Specifically, the group stated that “Amnesty International’s offices and those of all its affiliated organisations and known supporters in Nigeria will be set upon the same way that “its agents destroyed critical assets in the country”

We are particularly concerned about the regular threats and attacks on Amnesty International’s Nigeria Office and staff for their work exposing human rights violations within the country. Rather than treat them as partners in ensuring an orderly, democratic society built on the ethos of the protection of the rights and dignity of all citizens, the government and nameless groups clearly enjoying the protection of the government and its agencies, have sought to attack the organization and its staff through a sustained campaign of intimidation.

We remind the Nigerian government that the Constitution mandates that their primary purpose is to ensure the security and welfare of all citizens; and that their security and welfare cannot be fulfilled where their human rights are violated.

In a democracy, citizens must always be able to express dissenting opinions and demand accountability of those that they employ through the ballot, and through the institutions of the state. Government must ensure that they by no means shrink the very space that brought them to power, and fosters the sovereignty of its employers – citizens.

We therefore ask the Nigerian government:

To ensure the security and welfare of all, and to ensure that the rights and dignity of all citizens, including those who demand accountability and have dissenting opinions, are protected at all times Investigate and prosecute the threats to the staff and facilities of Amnesty International in Nigeria; and in addition preempt the threat of attack by providing them with adequate security. Immediately remove the unlawful no-Fly list designed to deny the constitutionally protected right of freedom of movement of persons whom the government chooses to link to the #EndSARS protests and to remove the transaction embargo on the accounts frozen. Ensure that it investigates and prosecutes all persons who participated in the attacks against security personnel, state assets, and peaceful protesters in the context of the #EndSARS protests.

We remind the government that its aforesaid actions, inactions, and continued abuse of the human and constitutionally guaranteed rights do not foster constitutional stability, or democracy for Nigeria, or Africa at large.

Signed

Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities

Global Rights

Witness

Centre for Community Excellence

Srarina Initiative for Peace Justice and Development

Alliances for Africa

Sesor Empowerment Foundation

Tap Initiative

Women Crisis Centre

Kebetkache Women Development And Resource Centre

Benue We Deserve

Bwaatiye Community DA

Zinariya

Dinidari Foundation

Concerned Nigeria Group

Connected Development

Sterling Centre for Law Development

Mojirayo Ogunlana Nkanga Foundation

Centre For Liberty

Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution

Lex Initiative for Rights Advocacy and Development

Raising New Voices Initiative

Haly Hope Foundation

Access to Justice

Education as a Vaccine

Dorothy Njemanze Foundation

FEMBUD

TechHerNG

Dataphyte

The Interactive Initiative for Social Impact

Pitch Nigeria

Invictus Africa

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)

Nigeria Feminist Forum

Gatefield

House of Justice

Molluma Medico-Legal Centre

Girl Child Enlightenment and Intervention Centre

Enough is Enough Nigeria

Butterfly Effect Empowerment Initiative

Youth Concerns Development Foundation – Africa

Imo Peoples Action for Democracy

OnlineHubNG

Initiative for Social Development in Africa

Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development

Mowalek Centre for Sustainable Community Development

We The People

International Refugee Rights Initiative, Uganda

Lets Help Humanitarian Foundation

African Women’s Development and Communications Network (FEMNET)