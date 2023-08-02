President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the commonality of cultures, history and demographics of Nigeria and Benin Republic would be explored to the advantage of the citizens of the two countries.

The President said this Tuesday while honouring the invitation as a special guest at the 63rd Independence anniversary of Republic of Benin in Cotonou.

The President, who was invited by the President Patrice Talon, said the proximity of the two countries, similarity in economy and outlook on development makes it compulsory to collectively pursue same goal of growth, and elevating the populace, particularly the youths.

“Nigeria and Benin Republic are conjoined twins. We are joined from one stomach. In every aspect, we are one and we share much in common,’’ he said, during an interaction with journalists.

The President said the vision of political and economic stability of Nigeria and Benin can only be realized by working together, assuring that the partnership will be strengthened and upscaled at various levels.

Tinubu thanked Talon for the honour and for also inviting six Nigerian governors, who graced the occasion. The governors are Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; Kebbi, Nasir Idris, and Niger, Mohammed Umar Bago.

In his remarks, President Talon said the historic invitation of having another leader at the country’s independence celebration was to show high respect for President Tinubu, following his track record of providing leadership in Nigeria, and the West Coast.

“I want to really appreciate President Tinubu for honoring our invitation to participate in our 63rd anniversary. It is not a normal practice to invite a foreign leader for independence celebration, but this signals the constructive and positive relationship we have enjoyed, and more benefits to come,’’ he said.

Apart from the shared border, President Talon noted that Nigeria and Benin have stayed together over many years as a family, and the good relationship should be encouraged among citizens.

President Tinubu returned to Nigeria after the Independence event.