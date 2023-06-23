The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) said the Court of Appeal did not reinstate Mohammed Dauda as the Director-General of the agency ad reported by some media organisations.

A statement issued in Abuja by the NIA Head of Legal Department Mr A. H. Wakili said Mohammed Dauda was never a substantive Director-General of the agency.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating online regarding Ambassador Mohammed DAUDA’s reinstatement as Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (DGNIA) by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“It is important to clarify that Mohammed DAUDA was never a substantive Director General of the National Intelligence Agency. He only acted in that capacity temporarily, after the tenure of Ambassador Ayo OKE, CFR, and a brief acting stint by Ambassador Arab YADAM, until Ambassador Ahmed Rufai ABUBAKAR, CFR was appointed substantive Director General by President Muhammadu BUHARI, GCFR.

“The matter decided by the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal related to the dismissal of Mohammed DAUDA as a Director of NIA for several infractions and breaches. The substance of the present appeal for which judgment has been passed relates only to procedural matters in respect of the dismissal. The case in respect of the infractions and breaches is still pending for adjudication.

“This false and misleading story was obviously planted by Ambassador Mohammed DAUDA and his cohorts to mislead the public.

“Meanwhile, a true certified copy of the judgment of the Court of Appeal is being awaited, to be studied for informed further action.”