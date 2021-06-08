The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 elections because it has perfected credibility despite attempts by some group of people to pull the current administration down, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said on Tuesday.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor said more governors would defect to APC from the south-east.

“Not just from the south East, many governors in Nigeria will join the APC, because it is not only the ruling party, and I have seen in good conscience speaking honestly, part of the problem of this government is the deliberate attempt by some group of people to pull it down.

“Because nobody is telling me that this government is not performing, that salaries are not being paid or that the roads are not being constructed or the railway is not going on or the various intervention funds to empower our youths are not being given out. Nobody has come in concrete terms to accuse this government of one failure or the other.

“All we hear is that herdsmen and farmers are fighting and for that reason 200 people are kidnapped. People are shot down here, people are killed there. What do you want government to do? We must be realistic. I believe in pragmatism. I believe in doing things right.

“Can anybody come and tell me one, two, three, four reasons why this APC should not win in the next election? Nobody has said that, I’ve not read either in any newspaper. All I hear is that because of insecurity this, insecurity that but you send people out in the night to go and cause trouble and use it in day to blame government,” he said.

The governor appealed to stakeholders in the state, especially traditional rulers, religious leaders and politicians, to engage more with the people to restore peace in the state.

He said former political office holders who fail to speak out against the activities of trouble makers have questions to answer.