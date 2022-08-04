The All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday announced Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as the Director-General of its presidential campaign for the 2023 elections.

National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said this while briefing State House correspondents after after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC chairman was accompanied to the State House by the presidential candidate of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima.

He said the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, has also been appointed as interim spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council.

Answering a question on how the party arrived at the choice of Governor Lalong as the Director-General of the party, the APC chairman said it was based on his ability to deliver.