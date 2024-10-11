The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr George Akume has re-affirmed federal government’s sustained commitment to reposition the nation’s education sector for sustainable development.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the leadership of Conference of Alumni Association of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) led by its president, Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, the SGF said any nation that toys with education is toying with the destiny of its citizens.

He underscored the pivotal role education plays in the development of any nation and the efforts of the present administration to improve the sector for quality education for Nigerians. In his words:

“No nation can make progress without investing in education, a nation that toys with education toys with the destiny of its citizens. President Tinubu believes that every Nigerian irrespective of status should have access to quality education,” he said.

The SGF commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its giant strides in providing quality infrastructure across different tertiary institutions in the six geopolitical zones in the country.

He urged the ssociation to complement government’s efforts in the development of the nation’s tertiary institution, and assured that industrial action would soon be a thing of the past under the present administration.

Speaking earlier, the president of the Conference of Alumni Association of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu said the purpose of the visit was to celebrate the uncommon achievements of the SGF from a humble trajectory, through civil service to the pinnacle of political leadership as aptly summarised in his book “George Akume: Legacy of Service, Leadership and Vision” soon to be published.

He said the association seeks collaboration with the government to enhance value for respective alma maters in the country to improve tertiary institutions in the country.

He also appealed to federal government to consider its members in the appointment of Governing Councils of federal tertiary institutions and federal boards.