Perhaps since advertisement is the polar opposite of “great stuff,” SEOs don’t talk about it much. The reality is that advertisement is the fuel that powers most of the internet.

Ads are fantastic, but as SEOs, we must present them as advertisements rather than the main event. On that note, let’s share with you some good tips on how you can balance the two.

Balance Your Template Footprint



Advertisements are a part of the template footprint. Any non-specific content that appears on any website, as opposed to content that makes the page unique, is referred to as a template footprint.

It’s best if the specific content to footprint ratio is as high as possible. If you can’t reduce your template footprint, make sure your content is shown in the largest, most visible location possible to avoid being penalized.

Future Proof Your Ads



For this round of Panda, the latest AdSense suggestions are fantastic, but what about next year? One good example is the one that is available on New York Times. They did a good job in balancing the ads against content.

Users are alienated by aggressive advertising, which can affect your bounce rate, time on site, page views, and other indicators of user engagement.

Both of these have the potential to have unfavourable long-term effects. There is a simpler way for publishers that are committed to long-term gains. Therefore, you need to make sure that you place your ads in the right place and make sure they don’t spam your website.

Smart Ways to Increase Ad Revenue



Higher click-through rates do incentivize webmasters to put advertisements above material. However, you need to keep in mind that increasing CTR is not the only way to boost profits. In addition, other metrics are involved with SEO inclusive.

Above all, we all like boosting our profits. Therefore, create unique content on your website and start raking in the cash.