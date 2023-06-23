On Monday, June 19, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the immediate retirement of all service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service.

The President also appointed Malam Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser; Maj. Gen. C. G. Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H. B . Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; DIG Kayode Egbetokun; Acting Inspector-General of Police; and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye; Chief of Defense Intelligence.

Below is the profile of the new Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, who officially assumed office on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, OFR, was born on December 25, 1967, in Sokoto State in northwest Nigeria, he hails from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He had his elementary and secondary education in Sokoto State. In 1986, the distinguished Senior Officer proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna for his military training and was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army as member of the 38th Regular Course on 21 September 1991. Since his commissioned, General Musa has attended several military and civil courses amongst which are the Mechanical Transportation Officers Course – 1992; Young Officers Course (Infantry) – 1993; Regimental Signal Officers Course – 1998; Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji in the year-2000; Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji – 2004-2005; Gen Musa also attended Advance Diploma in Defence and Strategy from International College of Defense Studies National Defense University (ICDS-NDU) – Chang Ping China 2013, MSc (Military Science) – ICDS-BDU (China) in the same year. He also attended National Defence College China 2013. The CDS also attended Combined Joint Land Component Commander’s Course on Leadership at the US Army War College-2017.

In the course of his glorious career, Major General CG Musa has held several appointments, amongst them are Platoon Commander at 192 Bn in 1991; Intelligence Officer at 192 Bn from 1993 to 1994; Administrative Officer at 2 Div Camp (Garrison) from 1995 to 1999; Pioneer Adjutant 195 Bn-2000; Operations Officer – NIBATI 8 UNAMSIL between 2001 to 2002; 2ic 195 Bn from 2002 to 2003; 149 Bn he also served as 2ic from 2005 to 2006; General Staff Officer 1 Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division 2006 to 2007; Commanding Officer 73 Bn from 2007 to 2009; Assistant Director Operational Requirement at Department of Army Policy and Plans from 2009 to 2011; Infantry Representative/Member Training Team at HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps 2011 to 2012; Deputy Chief of Staff Training and Operations at HQ Infantry Centre and Corp-2013 to 2014. Chief of Staff at HQ 2 Division – 2014 to 2015; Commandant Depot Nigerian Army – 2015 to 2017; Principal Staff Officer (Combat Arms) at Army HQ Department of Projects and Programmes – 2017, Pioneer Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Ltd – 2017, Commander 82 Division Task Force Brigade OP LAST HOLD in the North East – 2018; Commander Sector 3 OP LAFIYA DOLE-2019; Comd Sect 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region-2019; Chief of General Duties TRADOC-2019 to 2020; Director Campaign Planning AHQ DATOPS 2020; Director Training AHQ-DATOPS – 2020; Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Army Research Centre – 2021. The distinguished Senior Officer was the Theatre Comd JTF (NE) Op HADIN KAI an appointment he held from 2021 till his appointment by the President and Commander-in-Chief as the 23 Chief of Defence Staff.

Major General CG Musa has the following honours and awards to his credit. These are BSc Hons (Chn) NDA – 1990; UNAMSIL Medal – 2002; Passed Staff Course (psc) 2004-2005; Force Service Star – 2003; Meritorious Service Star – 2009; Distinguished Service Star – 2015; Member Nigerian Institute of Management – 2008; Advance Diploma in Security Management at University of Lagos – 2008; Member Nigerian Institute of Industrial Security – 2008; General Operation Medal – 2009: Command Medal (CO 73 Bn) – 2009; Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award – 2009; Silver Jubilee Medal – 2010; Meritorious Service – 2012; Fellow-NDU (ICDS-NDU)-Chang Ping China – 2013; Masters in Military Science at the ICDS-NDU China – 2013; Diploma in Defense and Strategy ICDS-NDU Chin – 2013; Centenary Medal – 2014; Distinguished Service Star-2016; Training Support Medal – 2017; OP LAST HOLD Medal – 2018; OP LAFIYA DOLE Medal – 2019; MNJTF Medal – 2021; Grand Service Star (GSS)-2021; Field Commander Medal of Honour (FCMH) – 2021 and Operation HADIN KAI Medal (OPHK) also in 2021. Gen Musa was confirmed with prestigious National Award in the category of officers of the order of the Federal

Republic by Mr President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in May 2023.

The CDS is happily married to Mrs. Lilian Musa and the union is blessed with four beautiful children. Major General Musa enjoys giving service to humanity.