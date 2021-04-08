Wife of the President Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari Thursday realised N155 million at the public presentation of a book titled, “Aisha Buhari: Being Different.

The book, written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Office of the First Lady, Dr Hajo Sani, was launched at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu bought copies of the book N20 million while Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu bought copies for N30 million and N25 million, respectively.

Mrs Folorunso Alakija and Chief Kessington Adebutu bought copies for N10 million each while representatives of Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi and Captain Idahosa Okunbo donated N20 million each.

Mrs Bola Shagaya and the representatives of Arthur Eze donated N10 million each.

The chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, and Deputy Senate President, Mr Ovie Omo-Agege pledged an undsclosed amount of money for copies of the book.

The event was jointly organised by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria and the Women and National Development (WAND).