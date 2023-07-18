President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate review of the N8,000 conditional cash transfer programme by the federal government to bring succour to most vulnerable households yo cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy Mr Dele Alake, who disclosed this inna statement in Abuja, said the President’s decision was in deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.

He said the President directed that the whole gamut of the federal government’s palliative package be unveiled to Nigerians.

He said the President also ordered the immediate release of fertilisers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He assured that the N500 billion approved by parliament to cushion the pain occasioned by the end of subsidy regime would be judiciously utilised.

“The beneficiaries of the reliefs shall be Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliation.

“President Bola Tinubu has promised to always prioritize the wellbeing of Nigerians and he is irrevocably committed to the vow. A number of decisions taken so far by this Administration have buttressed this stance.

“You will recall that the President took a similar decision after listening to complaints from the business community/stakeholders about burdensome taxes, particularly multiplicity of taxes they are made to experience. This warranted the signing of four (4) Executive Orders cancelling some classes of taxes, while suspending the implementation dates of others.

“In addition, the President has also set up a Tax Reform/Fiscal Policy Committee to bring up recommendations that will engender a wholesome fiscal environment for the country and remove anti-business barriers.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that President Tinubu will continue to be a listening leader whose ears will not be dull to the views expressed by the citizenry. The President believes government exists to cater for the interest of the people and he has demonstrated this so clearly,” he said.