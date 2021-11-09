Africa’s premier energy event has officially started, paving the way for a week of transformative sessions where decisions on the future of Africa’s energy sector will be made.

With the welcoming address made by African Energy Chamber (AEC) Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk, and additional opening remarks made by Hon. Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa and Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers Association (APPO), African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 has officially begun.

“Cape Town, South Africa, has always been the welcoming home of the African energy industry. They said it was not possible, and it could not be done in Africa, that it was not the right time to meet together and talk about the issues we face as Africans. At the end of the day, it is about people, and this is why we are hosting the event in Cape Town. We are going to have an energy transition, there is no question about that, but it has to be just, and we are not going to apologize for that. While some people believe we should give up our natural resources, at this time, Africa is going to be the voice of humanity. As we hold various dialogues in Cape Town, it is time for us to stand together. We have to take some responsibility to do better, drive better,” stated Ayuk.

Taking place across multiple venues at the V&A Waterfront, AEW 2021, organized by the AEC in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy represents Africa’s premier energy event and the largest to take place on the continent in 2021. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, AEW 2021 has been resilient, taking place under all relevant government regulations.

“We at APPO believe that Africa’s position in fossil fuels should be respected. As early as the 1900’s, we knew that emissions from fossil fuels were affecting the climate, but concerns were ignored and suppressed by industrialized nations who needed the fossil fuels. A century later, when these countries have succeeded in developing, people suddenly remembered that these fossil fuels are bad. While not denying the changing climate and Africa’s contribution, why must we abandon fossil fuel resources and fail to make use of these resources like the developed nations already have? Since the world seems to be united in tackling the menace of climate change, it is only fair that the world works with the African continent, especially oil and gas, to enhance fossil fuels in a practical manner to make fossil fuels environmentally friendly,” he said.

AEW 2021 firmly believes in the value of multi-sector integration, recognizing that every energy resource on the African continent has a role to play in driving socio-economic growth and alleviating energy poverty. By emphasizing African voices in global energy dialogue and promoting the role that Africa’s indigenous companies will play in driving development, AEW 2021 has placed Africa at the centre of the discussion.

As four days of networking, discussions, and deals commence, AEW 2021 is proud to welcome supporters of Africa’s energy transformation to Cape Town for the continent’s premier energy event.

“It is a great honour to welcome you to Cape Town. Africa and the world were confronted by a global pandemic, and for developing nations, the challenges are untold. Our view is that natural gas will be part of the transition, and yet we are told that all fossil fuels are bad. Africa must position its oil and gas at the forefront of global energy. When we commit to net zero, we do so with the reality that energy can guarantee economic growth and industrialisation. The way forward is for Africa to make the most of its existing and applicable resources. The African continent must develop new technology and strategies to ensure it continues to develop its resources,” said Hon. Minister Mantashe

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.