Jacques, a French national, brings to this role almost 20 years of international experience and expertise in Financial Risk Management from both Development Banks and Commercial Banks in Africa and Europe.

Prior to his appointment, Jacques served as Division Manager in the Financial Management Department of the Bank, a position he has held since April 2018.

Jacques joined the Bank in 2011 as Chief Financial Risk Officer. He contributed to the development and implementation of some of the Bank’s financial and risk management policies.

He was also instrumental in delivering several financial strategic Board documents pertaining to the Bank’s financial capacity. These include: the Bank’s Medium-Term Financial Outlook, the design of the Private Sector Credit Enhancement Facility, and the review of the Bank’s Long-Term Financial Sustainability Framework. He also worked as Advisor to the Vice-President, Finance Complex from November 2016 to March 2018.

Prior to joining the African Development Bank, Jacques acquired an extensive experience in corporate finance and risk management with international organizations such as Shelter Afrique, a housing development finance institution based in Nairobi (Kenya), where he served as Head of the Risk Management Department. He also held various senior positions in risk and project management in France, at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking, Total, and other consulting companies.

Commenting on his appointment, Jacques said: “I feel honored and privileged for the opportunity given to me by President Akinwumi A. Adesina, through this appointment. I will spare no effort in discharging my duties aimed at enhancing the financial capacity of the African Development Bank to better support the development of the continent”.

Jacques holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris (France), and an Executive MBA from Concordia University, Canada.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Group said: “I am pleased to appoint Dr. Jacques Djofack as Director of Financial Management. Jacques is known to be a seasoned and well-respected professional with a solid track record in financial management. He will help to significantly strengthen the Bank Group’s Financial Management Function”.