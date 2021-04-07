The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Yerima Peter Tarfa, has called on civil servants to always adopt a roadmap to guide them in effectively discharging their duties and achieving organisational goals.

He said this when he flagged off a one-day induction training for new officers in the Skills Development and Certification Department of the Ministry, in Abuja.

The roadmap, he said, include equipping themselves for their responsibilities through acquiring the necessary skills and competences, as well as applying diligence, focus, creativity, innovation to their tasks, among others.

The Permanent Secretary said civil servants should always have set goals and work towards achieving them, and not idle their time away, in order to achieve career objectives and organisational mandate.

He said the training would serve to integrate the new employees into the Ministry, helping them understand its systems and procedures.

He said the training would also be all encompassing to enable the officers operate effectively in all areas of the Ministry’s mandate.

He charged the officers to always apply conscientiousness and determination in tackling every given task, and work diligently for the success of the ministry, and by extension helping the Federal Government achieve its goal in the Labour sector.

Also speaking, the Director of Skills Development and Certification, Mr Amos Johnson, said the training would help the officers appreciate their relative importance to the socio-economic development of the nation.

He said the training would equip the officers with the necessary skills needed to discharge their duty of conducting skills development and training exercises for the unemployed masses.