The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said Monday that there is no appointment as acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Chief of Policy and Plans, Major General Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim, provides routine briefs to the COAS in line with standard military procedures.

The statement reads: “The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) wishes to clarify that it has not announced the appointment of any senior officer as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), contrary to speculation by certain media outlets. For the record, no such appointment exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is currently on a well-deserved rest as part of his 2024 annual leave. The AFN is professionally managed and all the Service Chiefs are performing their duties as stipulated in the Constitutionof the FGN. Major General Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans, is providing routine briefs to the COAS as per SOP.

“The DHQ urges individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately. The COAS is hail and hearty and will soon resume normal duties at the end of his leave.

“Media organizations are advised to verify information with the appropriate authorities before releasing fake news to the public. The CDS had only spoken with the COAS a few minutes ago.

“Additionally, those advocating for a military takeover, as seen in a viral video, should be aware that such actions are treasonable under the Constitution.

“The AFN is steadfastly committed to the preservation and advancement of our democracy and are loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The military remains focused on achieving its statutory responsibilities of protecting the nation’s integrity.

“The relative peace being enjoyed today is a direct result of the President’s support for the military and the dedication of the AFN leadership.

“To this end, the AFN and relevant security agencies have been mandated to take necessary action against any individual or group advocating for unconstitutional changes in the country. The CDS appreciates Nigerians for their support and prayers. Victory is assured.”