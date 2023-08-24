Vice President Kashim Shettima said Thursday that the reality of achieving the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remains bleak for many developing countries.

Shettima said this in his address to world leaders at the 3rd BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue on the sidelines of the on-going 15TH BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he represented the President.

He said most developing countries face enormous challenges beyond their control.

“These nations confront historical developmental vulnerabilities and challenges that are beyond their control. Thus, it is imperative for us to unite within regional groups and forge a novel form of international cooperation. This endeavor aims to foster global economic governance reform while enhancing the representation and voice of emerging market economies or developing countries,” he said.

He said partnership remains a major key for addressing current global challenges including formidable global partnerships through harnessing the agricultural potential of nations, harnessing renewable energy to revolutionize Africa and fostering technology, innovation and job prospects for holistic and equitable progress.

The Vice President also stressed the need for collaborative efforts on climate change and nature-centered approaches to development.

In his address, the chairperson of BRICS and President of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed the commitment of South Africa to advance the interests of the global south.

He announced the admission of six new full members namely Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates.