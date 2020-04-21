President Muhammadu Buhari has received more commiserations on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari, who died of coronavirus on April 17, 2020.

In a letter of condolence to the President, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan described the demise of Kyari as ”a colossal loss to the nation as a whole.”

He said the deceased was a man of many illustrious parts, including accomplished lawyer, editor, banker, technocrat, and statesman who contributed immeasurably to national development.

”Your Excellency, we sympathize with you and his entire family. This, certainly, is a trying time for you, his family, friends, associates and staff; we urge you to be unwavering and sustain his lofty contributions to nation building,” the First Bank CEO said.

In a similar message, Managing Director/Chief Executiv of TOTAL, Mike Sangster, said the deceased’s “great contributions to the development of Nigeria under your administration shall be remembered.”

The president also received letters of condolence from Shehu Mai-Borno, Acting Group Managing Director of New Nigeria Development Company Limited, where the late Kyari was once a staff, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, a former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, who said the deceased “meant well for our nation and worked passionately to discharge his duties,” and the national chairman of Nigeria for Democracy Party, Dr Asukwo Mendie Archibong.