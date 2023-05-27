President Muhammadu Buhari Friday took the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on tour of the presidential wing of the State House in Abuja.

Buhari and Tinubu observed Friday prayers at the State House in Abuja after which the latter was conducted round the facilities.

Some of the places he was taken to include the President’s office, Council Chambers and Press Gallery, among others.

The State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, explained the functions of the facilities to the President-elect.

On Thursday, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also took the incoming Vice President Mr Kashim Shettima on a familiarisation tour of the Vice President’s wing of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Shettima commended the Osinbajo for the gesture.

“On the instance of Vice President, who is a friend, a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me. Yes, cross fertilization of ideas,” he said.

On how soon Nigerians should expect the impact of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency, he said: “I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one. He does not have the luxury of time. And I will be the Vice President I don’t want to be presumptuous, I don’t want to make loud proclamation but my interaction with him has shown that we will hit the ground running from day one.”

On his conferment with the national honour, Shettima said it was a historical and humbling experience.

“We are what we are not because of our intellect, not because of our physical prowess, not because of our pedigree or political sagacity. It’s just a gift from God to humanity, four years or eight years in this time.

“I believe is a humbling experience, is a call to national duty and by God’s grace we need the support of all of you, especially the media to succeed. So, I wish to employ all of you to join us in building a new Nigeria,” he said.