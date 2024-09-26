The wife of the President of the United States of America (USA) Jill Biden has hosted visiting First Ladies from other nations to a lunch on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The event held at Pier 57, which would be the last Jill Biden will be hosting as the First Lady of the United States, was attended by the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and other African First Ladies.

Speaking at the event, Jill Biden described her interactions with the First Ladies as impactful.

She said the bond they have forged over the years in their struggle to promote peace in the world and attract development to their respective countries would continue beyond next year January when she is expected to vacate office as the First Lady of the United States.

“I appreciate you all for always coming for this gathering, I have a great feeling that I will be seeing more of you in my next chapter of life. I wish you all the best as you all return to your various countries as it has come to my notice that many of you have a long way back home.

“Lunch events are common on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, serving as platforms for world leaders and their delegations to hold bilateral talks, forge partnership and strengthen diplomatic ties,” she said.