A 62-year-old retiree, Veronica Kidafa Mbaya, Wednesday emerged winner of the #Every Home Garden Competition organised by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Mbaya, who resides in Borno state, went home with N20 star prize from the RHI, N5 million from NADFUND and N1 million from the Borno state government.

Other 19 finalists each got N1 million from the RHI, N1 million each from their state governments and N500,000 each from NADFUND.

Speaking at the unveiling of the winner at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, the First Lady of commended all the women that participated in the competition.

She commended women for their immense contributions to nation-building, stressing that they have a vital role to play in the agricultural sector and food revolution drive of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“I am glad to see that this competition has created a positive awareness in home gardening for women across the country.

“I commend our first time women farmers for their passion and dedication to ensuring food security for their families and neighbors. I say well done.

“In reviewing the entries, members of the RHI Governing Board sat down to thoroughly select the best 3 entries. Delegations headed by the wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, wife of the Deputy Senate President and wife of the Chief of Staff to the President travelled to Borno, FCT and Sokoto to inspect the gardens before selecting the overall winner, as we have just seen in the documentary.

“We were all very impresses with quality of entries, making it hard to choose a winner. And I know you are all waiting to know who the winner is.

“Finally, after careful deliberations, with gratitude to God, I am happy to announce that the winner of the Renewed Hope Initiative #Every Home a Garden” Competition is Mrs Veronica Kidafa Mabaya from Borno State. Congratulations to our winner,” she said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Sabi Abdullahi said the ministry would adopt the competition as an annual event under its National Agricultural Urban Programme.

The Executive Secretary of National Agricultural Development Fund, Mohammed Ibrahim said NADFUND would support women farmers with training opportunities and additional cash rewards for the winner and finalists.