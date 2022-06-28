From September 1 this year, Africa’s leading energy sector investment platform, Energy Capital & Power (ECP) will host the MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power 2022 Conference under the theme, ‘The Future of Natural Gas: Growth using strategic investment and policy making,’ at the world-renowned CICAD venue in Dakar.

Opened by H.E. Macky Sall, Senegalese President and African Union Chairperson, this unmissable event will unlock significant opportunities across the MSGBC region. Here are five reasons to attend the conference in Dakar this September.

Gain Insight into MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Opportunities

MSGBC 2022 offers strategic insights from global industry pundits and top west African sectoral actors. Covering the entire energy sector and its value chain, MSGBC 2022 represents the official platform to gain first-hand information on emerging trends, new projects and regional developments. Through dedicated forums, updates and insight will be provided regarding upcoming licensing rounds, including The Gambia’s 7; Guinea-Bissau’s 5; Senegal’s follow-up on a recent 12-block; and Guinea-Conakry’s finalization of terms for a 22-block round.

Additionally, a project highlight forum will explore the latest updates from multi-billion-dollar megadevelopments across the region including Woodside’s 500 million-barrel deepwater Sangomar project; bp’s $3.8 billion transnational Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project; and Chariot’s $3.5 billion 10GW green hydrogen Project Nour in Mauritania. Attendance at MSGBC 2022 places delegates at the heart of these developments.

Connect with Global Investors

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2022 opens global market access at a time when the basin’s burgeoning energy sector is catalyzing a reinvigorated globalization surge and sparking widespread investor interest. The event will attract financiers from across Africa, but also Europe, Asia, America, Australia and the Middle East, along with delegations from many of the extant majors working across the region. Held under the auspices of H.E. Macky Sall, the event firmly positions both the country and region for international market integration, and therefore represents the official platform where delegates can meet and connect with global investors. At a time when large-scale projects are taking off across the region and European markets crave an African gas supply, the event’s timing and reach are designed to bring delegates in on the action. Last year, ECP’s events saw $2.5 billion worth of deals signed, and MSGBC 2022 is already set to come back bigger and better than 2021’s acclaimed pilot.

Network with Regional and Global Stakeholders

MSGBC 2022 offers networking at a never-before-seen-level across its two days of packed programming, over two dozen exhibitors showcasing groundbreaking developments throughout their floor stands and a number of high-level delegates expected ranging from pundits to policymakers, international investors to international oil company executives, national oil company directors to ministry heads. Representing the entire region from Mauritania to Guinea, the event positions regional cooperation at the fore, proudly hosting delegations from across the regional, continental and international market space. In 2022, MSGBC offers delegates the chance to not only meet but engage with other stakeholders, forging a new era of integration in Africa.

Establish Partnerships

Meanwhile, on the back of improved engagement among stakeholders, delegates glean another significant advantage in the form of a policy foreknowledge and public-private-partnership (PPP) potential. Across the MSGBC basin, legislation is moving with record speed to redress pitfalls in gender equality, local content and electrification. Senegal’s most recent content reforms came into effect only last year, and this year, The Gambia refreshed its model Petroleum Exploration, Development and Production License agreement with a view to enhancing local content and social benefit. Increasingly, governments and public entities will be driving the future of investment, and with every MSGBC energy ministry in attendance as well as that of Sierra Leone, representatives from these nations’ national oil companies and Gambian and Senegalese dignitaries all attending, MSGBC presents an unmatched platform for forging strong PPPs.

Introduction to New Technologies

Finally, with climate change calling for the transition to cleaner sources of fuel, MSGBC’s innovative exhibition experience offers delegates insight into new technologies across the oil and gas value chain. Decarbonization solutions, carbon capture and storage as well as technologies that will both enhance production while reducing emissions will be showcased. What’s more, as COP27 approaches, MSGBC will not only feature oil and gas updates, but a strong spotlight on renewables and green hydrogen, providing delegates exposure to cutting-edge low carbon energy technology as well as solution providers. Despite the potential of renewable energy in Africa, the continent receives a mere 2% of green energy investment. With major developments launched including Mauritania’s signing of green hydrogen MoU’s representing $43.5 billion, deploying some 40 GW of solar and wind underway, regional green energy players will be able to have access to both the latest developments in smart low-carbon technologies – both through panel discussions and innovative exhibitions – as well as regional and global investors and technology providers, paving the way for new partnerships that will accelerate MSGBC’s green energy expansion.