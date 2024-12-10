President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Thursday rejoiced with Chief Chris Olufunmilola Okunowo, the Bobasuwa II, and his wife, Erelu Morenikeji Okunowo, on their investiture as Asiwaju Onigbagbo Akile Ijebu and Yeye Asiwaju Onigbagbo Akile Ijebu. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will confer the prestigious titles upon them on December 7th.

President Tinubu thanks CAN for recognizing the Okunowos’ decades-long dedication to advancing the work of God and humanity across Ijebuland.

Chief Olufunmilola Okunowo, a distinguished lawyer, philanthropist, and community leader, is set to join the ranks of illustrious Ijebu sons, such as the late industrialist Chief Timothy Adeola Odutola and the late banking titan Chief Michael Olasubomi Balogun, to be so honoured.

President Tinubu acknowledged that the esteemed title Asiwaju Onigbagbo Akile Ijebu conferred upon Olufunmilola now has its influence extended to the entire Ijebuland.

“Moreover, this honour coincides with two significant milestones: the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary and Chief Okunowo’s 77th birthday,” he said.

President Tinubu extended his wishes and congratulations to the Okunowos on this multiple celebration and wishes them continued success and fulfilment in their future endeavours.

Olufunmilola Okunowo is a business leader with extensive experience in aviation equipment supply and aircraft sales.

He formerly served as the Chairman of Sony Music Entertainment (Nigeria) Limited, an affiliate of Sony Music International, USA, where Erelu Morenikeji Okunowo made significant contributions as the CEO. They later co-founded Mastersound Ventures.

Chief Okunowo has also held influential roles, including President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute of Directors from 2019 to 2021. In September of this year, he became chairman of the Ijebu Congress.

In addition to his new title, Chief Okunowo holds the chieftaincy titles of Akowajo of Awo-Ekiti and Bamolu of Egba Land. He has served as the Bobakeye Age Group Baba Egbe in Ijebuland for over two decades.

President Tinubu said that the remarkable investiture cements the Okunowos’ legacy as pillars of their community, reinforcing their unwavering commitment to service and leadership.