About 320 athletes are billed to participate in the 4th edition of the Chief of Defence Staff’s armed forces and other security agencies Half Marathon scheduled to take place in Abuja on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Director of Sports at the Defence Headquarters AVM Abidemi Marquis said this at a press conference in Abuja.

He said the participants comprise about 250 athletes (male and female) and 70 veterans (male and female).

He said the first, second and third editions of the CDS half marathon competition were held in the last eight years.

He said that the 4th edition could not be held until 2020 due to the COVID-19 and increased engagement of the military in internal security operations.

“According to this year’s championship, we will be featuring two events, 21.1km male and female and 5 kilometer for veteran’s road races.

“So, there will be individual and group competitions going on at the same time. According to our plans, we should be done with road marking by Thursday,” he said.

He said the Defence Headquarters was aware of the inconveniences that the sporting activities would cause the road users along the Kubwa route.

He urged road users to cooperate with the organisers during the tournament.

“So we are using this opportunity to invite sport loving residents of Abuja and its environs to come out and be part of this year’s event. Every plan is already in place to ensure that this competition is hitch free.

“We have medical facilities for any unforeseen medical eventualities and we are fully prepared to ensure that this marathon is successfully conducted.

“So we hope that all our marathoners are fully prepared as we are fully prepared now for the Star Prize of this competition.The Star prizes are brand new cars, one for the male and one for the female top marathoners.

“We also have cash prizes for 2nd, 3rd and we also have a certificate of participation to be given to the group competitors and individual competitors,” he added.