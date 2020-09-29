The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said Tuesday that Nigeria Institute of Medical Research is making contributions to global research on Coronavirus vaccines.

The SGF said this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja.

He said there was the need for state governments to boost testing rather than resting on their oars.

“Nigeria is also contributing to the global effort in the diagnosis of COVID-19 through our Research Institutes led by the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research. The PTF will be updating you as we progress.

“As you are already aware, Nigeria is celebrating the 60th anniversary of our Independence and the PTF has already announced to you that testing will be ramped up through the national testing Week. I urge every one to brace up for the programme and mobilise members of the community as well. Testing is the only way to detect, isolate, trace and treat.

“The NCDC has already issued an advisory on the consequences of not testing enough. The numbers are dropping when we compare on month-to-month basis but we still have to be vigilant. Health is a shared responsibility on the concurrent list and as partners in the fight against COVID, we urge sub-national entities to thread on the side of caution by increasing the rate of testing.

“We desire the support of institutions (religious, socio-cultural, traditional, etc) to insist on in-depth engagement at community levels, especially in observing the protocols.

“Developments with testing around the world have been very encouraging as technology improves. We were pleased to receive the news of the partnership driven by the WHO to roll out 120 million effective rapid test tools capable of providing reliable results in thirty minutes rather than hours.

“It will help to reach distant communities where laboratories are not located and will help in cutting down the response time that medical personnel need to commence treatment.

“Let me remind all Nigerians that like our diamond anniversary celebration, the COVID-19 has made year 2020 a most significant year for us in Nigeria. We need to do all we can to survive it and we have the solutions in our hands. Let us take,” he said.