Leading exhibitors from across the globe will once again head to SGI Dubai to showcase their latest innovations in a live and in person show. The show is scheduled to take place between on 19th, 20th, and 21st of September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

SGI Dubai aims to redefine the future of the printing and signage sector for the African industry stakeholders by unveiling their 25th edition this year.

In addition to the traditional sectors such as large format digital printing, signage, textile printing, screen printing, LED, metal cutting & engraving, spare parts, software, media & consumables the 2022 edition of the show will have special focus on emerging technologies such as digital display, labeling, 3D printing and artificial intelligence.

As per reports, the African printing industry is expected to cross the value of US$235.3 million by the end of 2031. There are an estimated 2,000 commercial printing companies operating in Africa, majority of which are small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs). A further 1,000 companies provide pre-press services, such as layout and design, or post-press services, including binding & finishing. All these factors contribute to high growth of the printing industry in Africa.

Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC stated, “African economies are predicted to offer global market players with potential growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The demand for printing and signage products and services is expected to increase across the African belt due to the growth and development of its commercial printing industry. Innovations within the printing and signage industry is set to become a norm in 2022 and will be a key turning point to propel the African industry. All such innovations and market-ready applications and solutions can be witnessed at the 25th edition of the SGI Dubai show.”

“As businesses in Africa are moving away from the shadows of the pandemic, SGI Dubai 2022 will play a key role in their efforts to recover, redefine and rebuild themselves and step on the growth path towards a more profitable future,” he said.

M. Karthik, Chief Catalyst, SGI Dubai said: “Its time now for the stakeholders in Africa to look ahead and thereby construct their growth strategy. SGI Dubai is not just a B2B exhibition but an eco-system of innovation and knowledge, that connects thousands of brilliant minds from across various vertical sectors.

“The show has witnessed steady growth in the number of trade visitors from Africa year-on-year. They are particularly from Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda, Ghana, Namibia, Tanzania, Egypt, and Libya among several other African nations.

“The geographical proximity of our show provides an accessible platform for the African business owners to source top of the line machines with the latest technology. African visitors to the show can get the most competitive rates directly from the exhibitors and manufacturers of the top brands.”

“SGI Dubai 2022 is a must attend event for African sign-makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, mall owners, car wrapping industry, real-estate developers, hospitality and tourism industries, 3D printing industry, architects, brand, and image consultants among other stakeholders. During the previous edition, SGI Dubai welcomed over 300 global exhibitors from across 30+ countries and registered thousands of trade visitors from 100 plus countries around the world.

“SGI Dubai provides a unique opportunity for African visitors to do the much-needed market research and make informed business decisions. The show has been an integral part of not just the Middle East, but its influence extends to larger parts of Africa as well. The growing visitor count is a testimony of the show’s success as a result of the benefits we offer the various stakeholders.”

The show will also include a car wrapping competition – ‘Masters of Wrap 2022’ in addition to workshops conducted by industry experts.