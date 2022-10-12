The wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Lagos Central, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed optimism that her husband and his running mate, Mr Kashim Shettima, would protect the interests of women and safeguard their rights if elected next year.

She said this at the inauguration of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team support groups.

She commended the President and the leadership of the party for being “gender-sensitive and placing premium value on the women folk.”

She also expressed confidence that the women’s wing of the APC presidential campaign, comprising seasoned politicians, market women, media professionals and others, possess the ability to bring the party over the finish line in first position at next year’s polls.

“When women are united, wonderful things happen; and I have immense confidence in the ability of the amazing team assembled here today to secure the women’s vote for APC,” she said.

She also thanked the diverse women groups within the party for their support of Tinubu’s presidential campaign.

“I want to specifically thank the countless women groups who have been up and doing even before Asiwaju’s victory at the primary election was certain.

“From our market women’s groups to our young women’s groups, to our interreligious groups to those constituted by current and former female government officials, and other classifications too numerous to mention, I thank you all for your unflinching support and your unshakeable belief in the prospects of a Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

“I urge you all to intensify efforts at mobilising women in your respective domains and prepare to receive us in your states and zones as part of our campaign activities.

“I urge you to also work with other capable women who are not here with us today as members of the campaign team, but have the energy, skills, network, resources, and commitment required to mobilise women for the upcoming elections.

“Let us tell our women that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the best option for them because the track records of both men show that they are gender-sensitive and committed to uplifting the Nigerian woman.

“With these two men at the helm of affairs, Nigerian women can rest assured that their interests will be protected and their rights, safeguarded. Not only that, you can also count on Hajiya Nana Shettima and I as your partners for progress. You can count on us,” she said.