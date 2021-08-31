Frontline grassroots politician, Honourable Oladimeji Fabiyi, has extolled the virtues and credentials of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, saying if he throws his hat in the ring, he will be the candidate to beat ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Fabiyi who headed the youth mobilization department of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO) in 2019, said Atiku’s recent social outings and the general acceptance he’s getting proves that Nigerians are willing to vote for him in 2023.

He however said Atiku is at the moment leading other eminent stakeholders to resolve the crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a recent interview monitored on television, Fabiyi said: As everyone can see, Atiku is going round visiting critical stakeholders in a bid to ensuring that the party is united and peaceful, it is only when the party is strong that it can face election.

“The need and urgency to send the failed APC packing has never been so loud. Atiku understands the pains of Nigerians and he is increasingly getting uncomfortable as the days go by.

“However, contrary to the speculations going round that he has started campaigns. No. Nigeria and Nigerians are in desperate mood right now. So we must first secure the the sanity of our compatriots before we talk about elections.

“The misruling APC has taken Nigeria 50 years backwards so we must first think about who can actually activate the necessary change that we need regardless of his age , tribe or religion.

“In 2023, Nigeria needs a leader who will move the country forward. A leader who will enjoy massive acceptance from every part of the country in addition to his capacity, character and vision.

“Can’t you see that everywhere Atiku goes, he’s the cynosure of all eyes? Even his presence at President Muhammadu Buhari’s son’s wedding in Kano remains the talk of the town. Did you also see him at the burial of Delta state governor’s father, Pa Okowa?

“I ask, who will not want to partner with Atiku? In politics, in business, he’s the man. And this is because they all know his capacity.”