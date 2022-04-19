Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State Tuesday dismissed call by legal luminary Chief Afe Babalola for the suspension of the 2023 general elections and the enthronement of an interim government.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Uzodinma said Babalola’s call was an invitation to anarchy.

He said those who have concerns over the provisions of 1999 Constitution should approach the National Assembly for alterations.

He said the country’s constitution has no room for an interregnum and that the country’s democratic processes must be allowed to run their fill course.

“By May 29, if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for an interregnum. There shouldn’t be a gap, otherwise you are creating room for anarchy.

“What will be the process of selecting the interim government because after May 29, the president may not have constitutional powers to function as a president anymore? So, I don’t think we will decide to abandon our constitution.

“Constitution is like a bible. Some of us who are Christians, the Bible is the manager of our faith. So, the Constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country.

“If you think there is an opinion that is worthy to be canvassed superior to what is in the Nigerian constitution, such opinion should be taken to the National Assembly and they will through due process amend our constitution to factor in such a opinion,” he said.

The founder of Afe Babalola University, AdoEkiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola, had at a press conference on Monday stressed the need for the suspension of the 2023 general elections to allow for a six-month interim government after Buhari’s tenure.

He said the 2023 elections should be suspended until the country has “a new-look peoples’ Constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive president.”

He said members of the interim government should be drawn from all living former presidents and vice presidents; some selected ministers and governors and delegates of prominent professional associations.

“The same constitution has made politics become not only very attractive, but the only lucrative business in Nigeria today.

“What this means is that any election that holds under the present scenario will end up producing transactional and recycled leaders, with no ability to turn things around,’’ he said.