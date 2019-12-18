Africans Rising, a Pan-African movement of people and organisations, working for justice, peace and dignity has hosted its 2019 Africans Rising regional in Accra which brought together activists and mobilizers who are working for change in their communities.

The event which was themed “No one but us will transform Africa!” was hosted on 11th December 2019 at the SB Incubator and witnessed participation from young people from across West Africa to discuss how they can play a role as African youths in the global development agenda.

In delivering his welcome address, Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan movement coordinator for Africans Rising, counselled participants to take active roles in their respective fields to contribute towards the development of our continent. In an interactive session with participants, he also shared his thoughts on how movements across the continent should collaborate to push the pan African agenda and achieve positive results for the continent,

In a sterling and passionate speech delivered to participants, guest speaker Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah admonished participants to take note of the increasing awareness of the fact that the situation of youth is crucial for the overall development prospects of the African continent.

3 panel discussions which were also hosted discussed various topics including, the role of young people in Battling Climate Change, Free Movement of People on the Continent and an all-female leaders panel which featured discussions on the stories of young women excelling in their various fields.

Speakers and panellists for the regional the convening included, Charles Vandyck, Robert Akoto Amoafo (CEO, Amnesty International Ghana), Emmanuel Acquah (CEO, Africa Centre for Entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment (ACEYE) ), Gideon Adeyeni (Coordinating Collective member, Africans Rising), Samira Mohammed Ibn Moro (Student & Pan Africanist), Phillipa Prempeh (Founder, She Community Ghana), Auguster Boateng (Founder, Butterfly Effect), Enyonam Manye (Host, Biztrendz TV Show), Ewura Karim Adams, Paul Atsu (Incubation TV), Matey Richard (Programmes officer, Abibiman Foundation), Evelyn Addor, Eric Nartey and Hon Folivi Mawufemor (Assembly Man for Agbozume North).

Speaking about the purpose of the event, Prince Akpah, Africans Rising West African Regional volunteer, mentioned that the convening was organised to put a focus on changing the nature of the relationships between the world’s youth and their sense of identity to set themselves apart from norms that do not benefit members of the community, the working class.

The event was also streamed live via Facebook also gathered over 1500 participants online.

The Africans Rising Regional Convening was hosted by Beverly Yaa Danquah, with panel discussions moderated by Efo Korku Mawutor, Patience Amae and Angela Bortey