First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Wednesday paid tributes to the individuals who lost their lives in the bombing of the United Nations Building in Abuja which occurred on August 26, 2011.

Speaking after wreath laying ceremony in honor of the victims of the incident, the First Lady said global community must channel more energy towards fostering peace, promoting dialogue and combating the forces of hatred and division.

She said the world must not only draw strength from the sacrifice of those serving the cause of peace, but also recommit to the values of unity, understanding and cooperation that the UN represents.

“On this solemn occasion, we remember and honor the lives that were lost. I pay tribute to the dedicated individuals who were serving the cause of peace and development within the walls of UN building”.

“Today we stand united in our resolve and determination to create a world where the principles of peace, justice and cooperation that the United Nations stands for are not merely ideals, but reality for all,” she said.

The First Lady was supported by the Undersecretary General of UN, Office of Counterterrorism, Valdimir Voronkov, who harped on the need to build solidarity and provide support to victims of terrorism across the world.

He said terrorism continues to threaten peace and security, leaving in its wake hundreds of thousands of victims and survivors.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria knows the consequences of terrorism within and around its borders all too well. Indeed, parts of Africa have experienced the highest impact of terrorism for many years.

“The United Nations itself is not immune from terrorism. Two weeks ago, we marked the 20thanniversary of the devastating attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, on 19 August 2003,” he said.