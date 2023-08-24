President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and diplomatic alliances are intended to attract investments and partnerships to Nigeria, while aligning with international and regional cooperation, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said.

The Vice President said this Thursday in his address to world leaders at the 3rd BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue on the sidelines of the on-going 15TH BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he represented the President.

“The new government, which began less than three months ago, is examining the variables and evaluating the scope and level of regional and global cooperation to pursue in order to establish Nigeria as the desired friend and partner,” he said.

He said the theme of the summit, ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism,’ underscores the “profound realization that the cornerstone of stability within our intricate multipolar landscape lies in fostering developmental partnerships.”

He commended the efforts of the organizers for focusing on the agenda items which centers on “BRICS and Africa, stressed that the agenda aligns with “the aspiration of the people we represent, the future citizens of a world that can ensure our collective prosperity.”

While extending Nigeria’s gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of South Africa for convening the 15th BRICS Summit, the Vice President said: “The BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS-Plus Dialogue provide a unique platform for deliberation, note comparison, and exploration of a mutually beneficial partnership that could evolve into a novel driving force for development.

“The international global governance structure to which we currently adhere was established prior to the independence of the African continent and many countries in the global south. So, it’s indeed imperative to reform global governance to align with the realities of today’s world and to acknowledge the necessity for partnerships that ensure shared prosperity, inclusivity and sustainable development.”

He assured that Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu “is committed to shaping and fortifying the global framework and governance concerning all major international issues, particularly in the fields of finance, climate change, bridging the digital divide, adopting a comprehensive strategy towards debt alleviation, addressing food and energy insecurities, instituting post-pandemic recovery measures, and fostering financial inclusion within developing countries.”

Stressing the need for a revitalized international cooperation that is effective, representative, and inclusive to tackle the challenges facing the world, the Vice President said Nigeria was ready for collaboration and “partnership that guarantees a world governed by acceptable rules and norms.

“We seek partnership that provides opportunities for all to engage in trade, prosperity, and shared progress with no marginalisation based on geography, race and legitimate sovereign affiliations,” he said.